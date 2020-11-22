Stanley Howard Williamson, age 69, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Salisbury, where he had been a resident for many years. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Alpine, Texas. Most of his formative years were spent in Mississippi where he was a star baseball and football player for Benoit High School and later graduated from Greenville High School in 1969. Stanley spent a few years in Georgia where his first son Howard Blake was born in 1974. He then moved to Texas where he lived for many years before moving to North Carolina. There Stanley's exceptional wood craftsman skills combined with being an antique dealer extraordinaire led to him owning a successful furniture and general store in Salisbury, the Okey Dokey General Store. Stanley loved the great outdoors, hunting and especially fishing were lifetime passions of his. His second son, Samuel Ford was born in Salisbury in 2014. Stanley and Ford were inseparable, as he taught Ford to fish and hunt and he spent countless hours watching him play baseball. He was a proud member of the Caddo Grove Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason. He is survived by his wife, Heather Davis Williamson of Salisbury; four sons and a daughter in law; Blake and Ashlee Williamson, Ford Williamson, Jack Everson and Marcus Everson. Two granddaughters; Kayden Williamson and Kennedy Williamson. Brother; Nolan Williamson, Jr; two sisters and brother in laws, Darlene and Mike Murry, Kim and Danny Laney. Also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Nolan Williamson, Sr. and Henrietta Kennedy Williamson. Service: Visitation was held at Crain Funeral Home, 1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA, on Sat., Nov. 21st from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The funeral service was held at the funeral home chapel at 2:00 pm, Saturday with Rev. Glen Nace officiating. Burial followed in the Seal Cemetery in Stateline, LA. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store