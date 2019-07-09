Stanley Marvin Hallford, 85, of Rockwell , went to be with his master Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Juniper, Ga. to the late William (Bill) Edward Hallford Sr. and the late Bertha Miller Hallford. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death a brother William Edward Hallford Jr. Stanley retired from the State of North Carolina youth division at Stonewall Jackson in Concord. He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. During his time enlisted, he was stationed in Fort Riley, Kans. On a fishing trip to Council Grove Lake, he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Fisher of Peabody, Kans. They were married Dec. 24, 1954 and were happily married for 64½ years. Stanley taught his three sons how to hunt, fish and loved to take them camping. He also loved to work with wood, making five fiddles and giving away lots of other things that he made with his hands. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Fisher Hallford of the home; three sons, Mike Hallford (Deb) of Pinnacle, David Hallford of Salisbury and John Hallford (Lynn) of Mt. Pleasant. Pa had six grandchildren, Christina Hallford Kirkman (Jasen) of Granite Falls, Michael Hallford Jr (Lorie) of Lenoir, Justin Hallford (Melissa) of Pinnacle and Leigh Hallford, Clay Hallford and Elizabeth Hallford, all of South Carolina; two step-grandchildren, Ian and Noah Richardson of Huntersville; great-grandchildren Cameron and Payton Kirkman of Granite Falls, Blake and Brooke Hallford of Lenoir and Nolan Hallford of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Mildred Hallford of Kannapolis; four nieces; three nephews; and countless friends. Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was loved by all. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jasen Kirkman officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019