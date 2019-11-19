Starla Wells (1962 - 2019)
Obituary
Starla Efird Wells, 57, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born July 16, 1962, in Salisbury to Robert L. Efird and the late Linda Bailey Efird. Starla was a 1980 graduate of East Rowan High School and was a paralegal in Salisbury for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, attending concerts, reading, and being a Carolina Tarheel fan. In addition to her father, Starla is survived by her husband Randy S. Wells, whom she married March, 20, 1981; son, Steven Wells (Krista); daughter, Amber Wells Burleyson (Brad); grandchildren, Grayson Wells, Camden Bailey, Olivia Wells, Kaleb Burleyson, Jackson Thrasher, and Brynlee Burleyson; and two brothers, Jeff Efird (Tammy) and Andy Efird (Laura). Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 20,at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Tommy Conder, officiating. Burial will take place at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the , 128 South Tryon Street-Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell assisting the Wells family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2019
