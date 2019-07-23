Mrs. Stella Ann Nicholson Smith, age 76, of Salisbury, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Autumn Care in Salisbury surrounded by her loving family. Stella was born Nov. 2, 1942 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Tyre Lewis Nicholson and Nola Solomon Nicholson. Her sisters, Barbara Nicholson and Hilda Nicholson Price, and former husband, Jimmy Castor, also preceded her in death. Stella was educated in Rowan County Schools, spent most of her career working for PPG Industries, and was a member of South China Grove Baptist Church. Stella was a very loving and high-spirited woman who was devoted to her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them along with her great-grandchildren. She had a passion for cooking and was well known for her baking….she especially loved baking cakes. She enjoyed spending time at her parents' home on Badin Lake and loved to fish in her earlier years. In her spare time, she could be found working diligently on crossword puzzles. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss Stella. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian Lee Castor and his wife Rebecca and her grandchildren, Megan Leeann Castor and Brian Lee Castor Jr. She also leaves behind her brother, Dwight Nicholson (Anita) and sister, Julia Hunter (Tim), along with four great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Stella will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove from 1-2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Interment in West Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow her funeral service. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Smith. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 23, 2019