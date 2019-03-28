Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Louise Finger. View Sign

Stella Louise Finger, 71, of Salisbury went home to be with the Lord early Friday afternoon on March 22, 2019, in the comforts of her home with loved ones by her side. She was a native of Catawba County. Born on Oct. 23, 1947, a daughter to the late Price Finger and Edna Mae Shuford Finger. She was preceded in death by three brothers; Allen Finger, Buck Finger and John Finger; and five sisters, Teen, Bell, Sis, Peb and Bonnie. Stella attended Dunbar High School in Salisbury. She was of Baptist faith and loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She worked in the healthcare industry at Hilltop Rest Home as a CNA for more than five months. She spent most her days with friends and family. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Marvin and Sharon Finger and their children, Layla, Yolanda, Marvin Jr., Anthony and Casey Finger and their children, Unique, Neosha, and Anthony Jr.; a daughter, Nina and Theo Houston and their family, Celeste, Cali, Takara, Tayren, Endee'ef, Ariel, Jalen, and Juwan Houston all of Salisbury; and two sisters, Janie Milller of Asheboro and Dorothy and Terry Cauthen of Salisbury. Service & Visitation: There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Shirley Ave. Salisbury, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with David Miller officiating. Friends and loved ones may pay their respects 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery immediately after the service. Terry Wood, Reggie Walker, William Sawyer, Chris Johnson, Maurice Torrence, and Terry Bowman as pall bearers. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care of Salisbury/Hospice, Dorothy Cauthen, Celeste Boyd, Linda Worth, Iman Crawford, Endee'ef & Takara Grant, and Brenda Gaither. Words can't express how grateful Marvin, Anthony, and I are for all you've done for our family. All your thoughts, words, & prayers were and encouraging. Thank you for thinking of our family. Davie Burial & Cremation Service of Lexington is serving the family. Online condolences may be posted at

