In the memory of our loving brother and son, Stephen Richard Landis, 61, of Salisbury, on the morning of July 24, 2020, at 10:18 am, died of pancreatic cancer. Steve was at home surrounded by family at the time of his death. Steve was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 20, 1959. He was the second son of Charles and Malvrie Landis. Steve married Karla Spurbeck on June 19, 1983. Steve was a military veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees for 15 years, and was employed at the VA in Salisbury at the time of his passing. Steve was preceded in death by his wife Karla (2016) and his father, Charles Landis (2001). He is survived by his mother, Malvrie Landis; his brother Chuck Landis; sister-in-law Margaret Landis; sister Karen Corbett; brother-in-law Bill Corbett; niece Kayla Corbett; nephew Joshua Corbett; and niece Evie Kuizenga Fowler. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PanCan.org
, (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Direct and Ave, Suite 200, Manhatten Beach, CA 90266), or to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (612 Hicksville Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144) www.novanthealth.org. Service: The family will have a private service on Thursday, July 30 in N.C. Internet will be at Butler County Memorial Park on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Hamilton, OH.