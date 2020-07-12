1/1
Stephen Lowell Seaboch, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cross Road Retirement Center in Asheboro, NC. He was born on November 2, 1940 in Haralson, GA. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Jacob A. Seaboch and Mrs. Martha Taylor Seaboch, and by his brother, Richard Seaboch. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Division, and also had a dedicated career of more than 40 years at Loflin Funeral Home in Liberty, NC. He was a member of All Souls Anglican Church in Asheboro where he enjoyed Christian fellowship. Those left to cherish his memories are his sister-in-law, Jeraldine Seaboch; nieces and nephews: Sandra (Craig) Sloop, Timothy (Michelle) Seaboch, Janet (David) Lambert, Mark (Kristy) Seaboch, and Jennifer (Dave) Parish; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He had an extended family of friends including Roberta Garrett, Bob Good, the residents and staff at Cross Road, and the whole gang at Kidd's Drive Inn in Liberty. The Seaboch Family would like to extend their sincere and deep appreciation to everyone at Cross Road Retirement Community who cared for Steve the past four years and loved him like family; and also to Denise Batten, his hospice nurse who was ever vigilant and his biggest advocate. Between the dedicated staff at Cross Road and Denise, the family knew he was well taken care of! Service: A graveside service will be held at Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road, Salisbury, N.C., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stacey Steck and Father Arthur Walker officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's name to Community Home Care & Hospice - Asheboro, 533 S. Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Thyatira Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
