Mr. Stephen “Wimpy” Linn Rayfield, 62, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Camp Spencer, 3155 Foxford Road, Concord, NC 28025 from 3:00pm-6:00pm. Stephen was born on January 31,1957 in Concord, NC to Deloris Hendrix Rayfield and the late Donald Eugene Rayfield, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his son, Dustin Linn Rayfield. Stephen was a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed racing, working on cars, the drag strip, and his cats and dogs later in life. He is survived by his mother, Deloris Hendrix Rayfield; Goddaughter, Blair Simpson; sister, Pamela R. Bowles; brother, Donald E. Rayfield, Jr.; 5 aunts and uncles; 5 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Rayfield family.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019