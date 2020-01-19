Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Williams. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 2:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church Burial Following Services Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Williams, age 70 of Salisbury passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early hours of Friday, January 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. Steve was born April 18, 1949 in Rowan County to the late James H. and Mildred Moose Williams. Over the years, he held many positions in and around the county and loved working with people. Steve was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church and attended the Senior Sunday School Class. He was a Scout or Scouter for over 50 years. He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and adult leader. A Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow and a longtime member of the Cook Team. Steve helped take Scout units to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico 4 times. He was an active leader of the troop at Grace Lutheran Church and a longtime leader of Troop 375 at First Methodist in China Grove. He was a Woodbadge trained leader and assisted at District and Council events. The Scouts loved him because he could make the boys laugh and feel comfortable while camping. He kept many a homesick Scout involved and active. He loved playing cards and making a difference in the lives of so many. He was a vital part of our Scouting program. Steve was an avid sports fan, especially baseball where his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves. He also loved the Carolina Panthers and spent endless time “bantering” with Pastor Jerome about them. Steve was extremely outgoing and loved people. He loved his family and “cared” for his mother prior to her death. Left to cherish his precious memory are his sister, Linda Williams of the home and his most beloved dog, Tiny. He also leaves behind many cousins and numerous friends. Funeral service for Steve will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at Grace Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Jerome Cloninger. Linda and family will greet visitors from 2:00 – 3:00pm prior to the service in the Narthex of the church. Burial will follow the funeral service at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Kindly remember Steve with memorials in his honor to either Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to Trinity Living Center – Lutheran Services for the Aging, 1416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at

