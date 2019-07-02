Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Allen Skinny White. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven "Skinny" Allen White, 61, of Gold Hill, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Gold Hill, NC. He was born on July 19, 1957 in Heidelberg, Germany, to the late Allen White and Bonnie Medley Park. Steve was a 1975 graduate of East Rowan High School and then graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College with an Associates Degree in Business Administration. Steve was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. He previously owned and operated West A Quickmark in Kannapolis and was currently employed at the Warrior Golf Course, where he was the master crab boil cook. Steve also mentored for Swift Trucking. In his spare time he loved fishing at the Outerbanks, fantasy football, Duke basketball, and watching sports with his mother. In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Rick White. Those left to cherish his memory include mother, Bonnie Park of Salisbury; sister, Donna White (Donna Byrd) of Salisbury; niece, Stacie Keys (James) of Woodleaf; nephew, Hayden White of Charlotte; great-nieces, Ali Keys and Sam Keys, both of Salisbury. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Bonnie Park on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, drop-in from 2-5pm. Carolina Cremation is assisting the White family. Online condolences may be made at

