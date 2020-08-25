1/1
Steven Carl Bard, July 1, 1951 – August 23, 2020, 69, of Linwood, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He was born July 1, 1951 to George Carl and Arbutus Wagoner Bard in Wilkes County. Steven is preceded in death by his sister, Carlene Blackburn. Those left to cherish and celebrate the memories of Steven include his wife of forty-seven years, Kay Gladden Bard, his parents, George Carl and Arbutus Wagoner Bard, two sons, Steven Carl Bard II, and fiancée Brittany Alexander, Jason Alexander Bard and wife Cindy, eight grandchildren, Trinity, Aaron, Josh, Charity, Alisha, Esther, Jarnea and Waylon Bard, also soon to be grandchild, Wyatt Bard, special brother-in- law, Steve Little and Thomas Eubanks, his loving pets, Molly, Sandy and memories of Buddy. Service: Services for Steven will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Rev. Craig Edwards and Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Interment will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Memorial: Donations can be made to The American Heart Association @ 7272 Greeneville Avenue, Dallas, Texas. 75231. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
