Steven Lynn Shuping, 73, of Salisbury and formerly of Gastonia and Rockwell passed away peacefully on Wed. Sept. 30, 2020. Steve proudly served his county in the United States Air Force. He also sold insurance. He is the son of the late Mildred and J. W. Shuping. Steve is survived by his sister, Janet (Shuping) Hester and husband Thomas and brother, Ed Shuping. A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM on Friday October 2, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Carothers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shuping Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store