Steven Lynn Shuping
Steven Lynn Shuping, 73, of Salisbury and formerly of Gastonia and Rockwell passed away peacefully on Wed. Sept. 30, 2020. Steve proudly served his county in the United States Air Force. He also sold insurance. He is the son of the late Mildred and J. W. Shuping. Steve is survived by his sister, Janet (Shuping) Hester and husband Thomas and brother, Ed Shuping. A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM on Friday October 2, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Carothers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shuping Family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
