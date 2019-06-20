Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Red Wayne Helms. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Memorial Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Steven “Red” Wayne Helms, 69, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a period of declining health. Steven was born May 2, 1950 in Iredell County, a son of the late Robert Jackson Helms Jr. and Margaret Mercury Church Helms. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Faye Helms. At Memorial Baptist Church he held the membership longevity record for men, and remained active as long as his health permitted. He also was a coach for the Dixie Youth baseball for 15 years. He loved working with children. Steven was a bus driver for the Cabarrus County School System. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family members left to cherish Steven's memory are his wife of 39 ½ years Sandy Goodman Helms sons, Robert (Bobby) Helms and Amber Brock of Kannapolis and Steven (Stevie) Helms and Amanda Hawkins of Kannapolis; and a grandchild, Landon Alexander Richards-Helms. He held a special love for Peyton Faulkner, Lawson Faulkner, Kyndal Faulkner and Tilman Faulkner. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jason Barber. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church 11 a.m.-1 .m. prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Helms. Online condolences may be sent to

Steven “Red” Wayne Helms, 69, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a period of declining health. Steven was born May 2, 1950 in Iredell County, a son of the late Robert Jackson Helms Jr. and Margaret Mercury Church Helms. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Faye Helms. At Memorial Baptist Church he held the membership longevity record for men, and remained active as long as his health permitted. He also was a coach for the Dixie Youth baseball for 15 years. He loved working with children. Steven was a bus driver for the Cabarrus County School System. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family members left to cherish Steven's memory are his wife of 39 ½ years Sandy Goodman Helms sons, Robert (Bobby) Helms and Amber Brock of Kannapolis and Steven (Stevie) Helms and Amanda Hawkins of Kannapolis; and a grandchild, Landon Alexander Richards-Helms. He held a special love for Peyton Faulkner, Lawson Faulkner, Kyndal Faulkner and Tilman Faulkner. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jason Barber. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church 11 a.m.-1 .m. prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Helms. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.