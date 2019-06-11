Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sula Pruitt. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sula Pruitt, age 79 of China Grove passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Sula Echols Pruitt was born April 22, 1940 in Forsyth County, GA to the late Major Cliff Echols and Juanita Barrett Echols. Her daughter, Lisa Pruitt Thompson, also preceded her in death. As a toddler, she was strickened by polio and endured numerous surgeries through her teen years. She was educated in Cumming, GA and graduated from Forsyth County High School. She attended West Georgia College and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1962 with a BS degree in Home Economics whereupon she studied at Vanderbilt University to receive her accreditation as a Registered Dietitian in 1963. That same year, she married Donald Ivan Pruitt of Cumming, GA and they relocated to Woodbury, NJ where she served as a RD at West Jersey Hospital. After moving to Salisbury, NC in 1968 she eventually served as a RD at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital for 31 years. During that period, Sula held office in two NC dietetic and nutrition service organizations. Sula, in her spare time, enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and various other crafts. At one time, she and Donald enjoyed square dancing with the Kannoneers Square Dance Group. She was known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and she looked forward to going to visit the beach with her family. After retiring, she and Donald enjoyed traveling. Sula was always active in her church especially in various women's groups as well as mission groups. She and Donald were avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Brave fans. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Donald Ivan Pruitt of the home, her son, Kevin Eric Pruitt and wife, Jamie. She also leaves behind her brother, Michael Echols (Linda) and her sister, Donna Echols Eberhart (Don); grandchildren Sarah Pruitt Shore (Brett), Zachary Steele Pruitt (fiance' Kenzi Bennick), Cahley Abygael Thompson, Hannah Alexys Thompson, and Barrett Allen Thompson and one great-grandchild, Blaine Michael Shore. She also is survived by her son in-law, Brad Thompson. In memory of her daughter, Lisa…to family and friends, Nana would have asserted the Dr. Seuss quote, “Don't cry because it is over, smile because it happened”. Visitation for Mrs. Pruitt will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm in the Family Life Center at First Reformed Church in Landis. Memorial Service will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00pmofficiated by Rev. David Franks. Private inurnment will be held prior to the Memorial Service at West Lawn Mausoleum in China Grove. Following the service, the family will remain at the Church for anyone who like to visit with them at that time. Memorials in her memory are requested to her church, First Reformed Church, 210 N. Central Ave., Landis, NC 28088. The family would like to thank the nurses for the wonderful care Sula received during her time at Tucker Hospice House. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Pruitt. Published in Salisbury Post on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

