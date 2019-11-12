Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Ballard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Renay Ballard of Salisbury passed away quietly Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by friends and loved ones. She is the daughter of the late Alfred and Roxie Ballard and brother Roger. Renay attended high school in Concord and was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. After college, Renay worked for several years as a social worker before beginning a 20 year career in medical sales that was comprised of time spent with Mead Johnson Pharmaceuticals and W.L. Gore and Associates, (worldwide supplier of surgical grafts). During her career, she was recognized for her outstanding performance and received W.L. Gore's top national salesman award four years in a row. In addition, Renay went on to receive W.L. Gore's top National and International salesman honors. After a successful career in medical sales, Renay wanted to apply her talents closer to home. This resulted in Renay beginning a real estate business serving both North and South Carolina. During her time in real estate, she met many people and clients who became dear friends. Through Renay's genuine love of people (and animals), she developed a large customer base up until her decision to retire. Renay will be best remembered for her big heart and kindness, overflowing charisma, generosity, love of animals and steadfast loyalty. She made every day something special! Renay is survived by her long-term loving boyfriend Mike Newsome and her wonderful friends that include Gail Emory, Wanda Tucker, Christy Holland, Kaylin Renfrow, Brittany Umberger and especially, Edith Garland (a.k.a. Saint Edith), who helped care for and was with Renay to the very end. The family will receive friends at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord Thursday, November 14th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service, officiated by the Rev. James

