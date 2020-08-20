Susan Hawkins File, 55, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Born June 24, 1965 in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Frances Bostian Hawkins and Bobby Hawkins, Sr. She was a graduate of Salisbury High School and a teacher's assistant at China Grove Elementary School She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis and loved being involved in her church. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family. Susan was such a beautiful and kind woman that lived a life devoted to serving God. She cared so much for others and would so often put others before herself. Here students loved her dearly and cherished her as their teacher and mentor. She was the best mother a daughter could ask for and was even a better grandmother. She will be forever missed by so many, but she will never be forgotten. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary File whom she married March 22, 1986; daughter, Jennifer Lynne Livengood of Winston-Salem; brothers, Bobby Hawkins, Jr. (Leona) of Myrtle Beach, Jerry Hawkins (Frankie) of Salisbury, Jeff Hawkins (Selina) of Landis, Tommy Hawkins (Linda) of Salisbury, Johnny Hawkins (Tammy) of Salisbury, Ralph Hawkins (Phyllis) of Salisbury and David Hawkins (Nancy) of Winston-Salem; sister, Janet Cline (Shannon) of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Emery and Ellyn Chambers. Service: The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 22) at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Dean Hunter officiating. Mrs. File will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church. 1810 Moose Road, Kannapolis, NC 20823; NORD, Inc – Donations, Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or the American Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the File family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
