Service Information
Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury , NC 28145-2185
(704)-636-1515
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Morgan Ridge Railwalk
Salisbury , NC

Susan McGrath Carroll passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at age 63. Her family believes she chose Valentine's Day to rejoin her beloved husband of more than 20 years, Russ Carroll, who passed away in 2017. Sue was born December 13, 1956, in Birmingham Alabama and most recently resided in Salisbury, NC. She was the youngest child of the late William Kingsley McGrath and Maxine Goddard McGrath and sister of the late Kay (Kim) McGrath Millin. Sue is survived by her sister, Pat McGrath; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Debbie McGrath; her nephews and their wives, Jim Behmer and Kritsana Singha, and Jeff Behmer and Angela Simmons; her niece and her husband, Gwen and George Moreland; and her 9 grand nieces and nephews: Dear, Alexandrea, Grace, Beau, Kathryn Elizabeth, Kennedy, Ben, Jackson, and Cooper. All those grand nieces and nephews have wonderful stories and memories of Aunt Susie that will carry them through life. She is also survived by her father-in-law Harlan Carroll and his wife, Nancy, her stepson Jon, and her stepdaughter Christine and her husband, Brian, and their twins, Alyss and Declan. Those of you who had the pleasure to know Sue knew that she was a very special person who liked to “shine the light” on others, always giving to others more than she received. She was the type of person who had lifelong friends and was still close to her childhood friends along with a host of others who became friends during her full life. She had two passions in her life, travel and music, which she shared with her husband Russ and others. Together, she and Russ visited all 59 US National Parks during a multi-year epic quest. All her family and friends were able to share their trips vicariously through their photos. She also traveled to Ireland and the UK multiple times with Russ, her in-laws, and her nephew Jim and enjoyed one cruise with Russ and several with Bill, Debbie, and Pat. Sue's other interests were wide and varied from crafting (her family and friends were the recipients of beautiful handmade cards), volunteering at the Raptor center which rehabilitated injured birds of prey, and many more over the years. Sue's motto was “Live day to day. Make the most of every day.” While Sue started her professional life as a Registered Nurse, she found her calling as a Quality Assurance Analyst for SAS software in a career that lasted over 30 years, retiring in February 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The . Her family and friends will gather from 1pm to 5pm on April 4, 2020, at Morgan Ridge Railwalk in Salisbury to celebrate her life and share their memories. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Carroll family. Online condolences may be made at

