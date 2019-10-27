Susan Denise Smith Rodgers, 64, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on Sept. 26, 1955 in Canton, Ohio to Ed Merritt and Gladdy Kevan Merritt. Susan was of the Baptist faith and she worked as a Caregiver in the Healthcare field. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church friends. She also enjoyed working in her garden. In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her husband, Steven Rodgers; children, Matt Smith of McAdenville, Marc Smith of Salisbury, Michelle Foil of Salisbury, Elizabeth McCollum of Maine, Kerry Reuland of Rock Hill, S.C., Doug Rodgers of Salisbury, Daniel Rodgers of Greenville, S.C., and Aimee Nava of Duncan, S.C.; brothers, Mark Merritt of Canton, Ohio, Chris Merritt of Polkville, and Scott Merritt of Canton, Ohio; a sister, Debbie Melbourne of Canton, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church of China Grove, conducted by Dr. Chris O'Guinn. The family receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of China Grove (302 Patterson St, China Grove, NC 28023). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Rodgers family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2019