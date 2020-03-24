Susan Shaver (1942 - 2020)
Obituary
Mrs. Susan Alta Kleckner Shaver, 77, of Highway 801, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Shaver was born on July 24, 1942, in Lehigh County, Pa. to the late William Richard and Gladys Richards Kleckner. Mrs. Shaver was a member of Cooleemee Presbyterian Church. She loved all kinds of sports and was an avid Duke fan. Mrs. Shaver enjoyed visiting with her family and especially loved her grandkids. She will forever be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Shaver; and a brother, Willard Richard Kleckner. Survivors include four children, Jeffrey Lee Shaver (Lisa) of Salisbury, Scott Curwood Shaver (Michele) of Mocksville, Debbie Shaver O'Neal (Bud) of Cooleemee, and Robert Michael Shaver (Michelle) of Mocksville; seven grandchildren, Danielle O'Neal Rubin, Steffi Michele Shaver, Michaela Hope Shaver, Zachary Taylor Shaver, Cassidy Brooke Shaver, Austin Levi Shaver, and Addyson Claire Dillard; and three great-grandchildren, Reed Rubin, Isabella Owens, and Cole Rubin. Arrangements: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Rowan Memorial Park with Mr. Kevin Dodd officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2020
