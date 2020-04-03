Susan Tutterow Morgan, 77, of Spencer, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after three years of declining health. Mrs. Morgan was born on Nov. 22, 1942 in Salisbury to the late Ruby Sherrill Tutterow and Burchard Pierce Tutterow. She was a graduate of Boyden High School and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Morgan was retired from the Employment Security Commission, after retirement she worked part time in the Schools Foods and Nutrition Department within the Rowan Salisbury School System. She also worked part time at Catawba College in the Environmental Service Department. She was a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church; the Samuel Hart Legion Post, an avid bowler in the 1970's and 1980's, former Girl Scout Cookie Chairman, and a United Methodist Youth Fellowship Leader at Coburn Methodist Church. She loved walking her dog, Molly, before she became ill. Preceding her in death was her husband, Bobby Lee Morgan who died in November 2009. Surviving is her daughter, Kim Morgan Walton and her husband Alan Scott Walton and grandchildren, Brandon Scott Walton and Taylor Nicole Walton all of Woodleaf; brother, Dr. John Scott Tutterow of Hilton Head, S.C.; and sister, Sarah Tutterow Potts of Salisbury. Arrangements: A private graveside service will be held for the family, conducted by Rev. Jim Parsons, Minister of Milford Hills United Methodist Church. Memorials: may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Novant Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2020