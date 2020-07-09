1/
Sylvester Wells
1937 - 2020
Sylvester Wells, 83, was born to the late J.B. Wells and Faye Griffin Wells in Banks, GA on May 6, 1937 departed his life on May 10, 2020 in Brunswick, GA. He graduated from J.C. Price in Salisbury . He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge.He last employment was Gulf Stream of Brunswick, GA. He was preceded in death by his son; Raymond Wells grandson; Temerrio Miller, brothers; Wylie, Bobby, C.J and Nebraska Wells. He leaves cherish his wife of 58 years Elnora Benefield Wells, of the home, son; Dwaine (Glenda) Wells of Salisbury, granddaughter; TaMaya Miller, of Salisbury, grandsons; Draeshod Wells, Duluth, GA, DeMarcus Lewis of Salisbury, five great grandchildren; brother in law; David (Betty) Benefield, Sister in laws; Virginia (Levert) Griffin of GA, Reba, Halprin, Toska Benefield, Reanna Benefield of California; a special aunt; Cora Lee Russell, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-637-8882
July 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
J C Price National Alumni Association
Acquaintance
