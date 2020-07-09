Sylvester Wells, 83, was born to the late J.B. Wells and Faye Griffin Wells in Banks, GA on May 6, 1937 departed his life on May 10, 2020 in Brunswick, GA. He graduated from J.C. Price in Salisbury . He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge.He last employment was Gulf Stream of Brunswick, GA. He was preceded in death by his son; Raymond Wells grandson; Temerrio Miller, brothers; Wylie, Bobby, C.J and Nebraska Wells. He leaves cherish his wife of 58 years Elnora Benefield Wells, of the home, son; Dwaine (Glenda) Wells of Salisbury, granddaughter; TaMaya Miller, of Salisbury, grandsons; Draeshod Wells, Duluth, GA, DeMarcus Lewis of Salisbury, five great grandchildren; brother in law; David (Betty) Benefield, Sister in laws; Virginia (Levert) Griffin of GA, Reba, Halprin, Toska Benefield, Reanna Benefield of California; a special aunt; Cora Lee Russell, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins.



