Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sylvia Fink Ewart, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born June 19, 1933 in Rowan County, to Sidney Fink and Grace McDaniel Fink. Mrs. Ewart graduated in 1952 from Granite Quarry High School and was a homemaker. Sylvia enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching sports especially basketball and golf, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ewart; and brothers, Winford Lee Fink and Robert Fink. Sylvia is survived by her four sons, James Edward (Cheryl) Ewart Jr. of Suffolk, Va., Larry Wayne (Carolyn) Ewart of Lexington, Michael Joseph Ewart of Rockwell and Jerry Lynn (Valerie) Ewart of Salisbury; two daughters, Becky Ewart (Edmond)

Sylvia Fink Ewart, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born June 19, 1933 in Rowan County, to Sidney Fink and Grace McDaniel Fink. Mrs. Ewart graduated in 1952 from Granite Quarry High School and was a homemaker. Sylvia enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching sports especially basketball and golf, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ewart; and brothers, Winford Lee Fink and Robert Fink. Sylvia is survived by her four sons, James Edward (Cheryl) Ewart Jr. of Suffolk, Va., Larry Wayne (Carolyn) Ewart of Lexington, Michael Joseph Ewart of Rockwell and Jerry Lynn (Valerie) Ewart of Salisbury; two daughters, Becky Ewart (Edmond) Smith of Madison and Jamie Ewart (Timothy) Davis of Salisbury; four grandsons, Steven Stoner, Randy Gentry, Darren Gentry and Cody Ewart; granddaughter, Adrianna Ewart; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Emma Gentry; four step-grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Brian and Jennifer; and four step-great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, with Dan Hughes officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Ewart family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close