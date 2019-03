Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Fisher. View Sign

Mrs. Sylvia Fisher, 76, of Salisbury, passed to her Heavenly Home Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Born April 22, 1942 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. Godwin and Cecile Belle Reeves Godwin of Birmingham, Ala. She was educated in the Rowan County schools, graduating from Boyden High School in 1960, Salisbury Business College with an Accounting degree, and Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Legal Secretary. She was a member of the National Honor Society as well. She worked at Exxon Corporation in Charlotte for 12 years; the U.S. Navy Recruiting District, Raleigh, for eight years, was stationed at the Charlotte Military Entrance Processing Station as a U.S. Naval Reservist on active duty, and retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve after 20 years and 3 months of service. Also, Mrs. Fisher started and operated a secretarial service, “American Secretary” in Charlotte for eight years. She then worked for The Arbor United Methodist Church, Salisbury, as the church secretary and treasurer, and she was a self-employed bookkeeper serving in this capacity for the Hidden Creek subdivision of Salisbury for several years before retiring. After her retirement, she was the owner/operator of a vending machine business named “American Deli.” As a child, teenager and young adult, Sylvia was a severe bronchial asthmatic and was a home schooler most of her school years because of this condition. Due to this illness, she was unable to have her own children. She adopted a girl from Kazakhstan (formerly the Soviet Union) in her early retirement years and became a mother for the first time and only time at age 62. She was an active member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, Charlotte, commuting from Salisbury in her retirement. She served in the Children's Department for 12 years as a teacher/director of 6th graders, and in the church choir for 20 plus years. She served as a Deacon for two 3-year terms. Other service opportunities included Women on Missions and Sunday school positions. Those left to cherish her memory are husband, James E. Fisher; daughter, Diana Belle Fisher Hercules and husband Douglas A. Hercules of Salisbury; granddaughter, Cecilia Ann Hercules; brother, David Godwin; and sister, Bobby Godwin. Service: A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Bobby Morrow and Rev. Stan Heiser officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

