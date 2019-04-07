Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Kerr White. View Sign

Sylvia Kerr White, 67, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on May 19, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Howard Glenn Kerr and the late Ruth Elizabeth Kennerly Kerr. Sylvia was a graduate of North Rowan High School and worked in the business office of Catawba College and was a lifetime member of West Innes Church of Christ. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Berkley and husband Andy of Salisbury; son, Chris Chandler and wife Kirsten of Taylorsville; sister, Glenda Barber and husband Glenn of Salisbury; grandchildren, Alex Chandler, Kaiya Chandler and Elijah Chandler; and nephew, Michael Rymer and wife Jennifer of Salisbury. Visitation: 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday April 7, 2019 at West Innes Church of Christ, 2975 West Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at West Innes Church of Christ with Preacher Jeff Cannon officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family has ask for donations be made in Sylvia's memory to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at

Sylvia Kerr White, 67, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on May 19, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Howard Glenn Kerr and the late Ruth Elizabeth Kennerly Kerr. Sylvia was a graduate of North Rowan High School and worked in the business office of Catawba College and was a lifetime member of West Innes Church of Christ. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Berkley and husband Andy of Salisbury; son, Chris Chandler and wife Kirsten of Taylorsville; sister, Glenda Barber and husband Glenn of Salisbury; grandchildren, Alex Chandler, Kaiya Chandler and Elijah Chandler; and nephew, Michael Rymer and wife Jennifer of Salisbury. Visitation: 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday April 7, 2019 at West Innes Church of Christ, 2975 West Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at West Innes Church of Christ with Preacher Jeff Cannon officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family has ask for donations be made in Sylvia's memory to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

704-633-9031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close