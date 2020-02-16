Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Kluttz. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Memorial service 11:00 AM ross of Christ Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sylvia Mae Troutman Kluttz, 93, passed away in her home, surrounded by loving family and friends Thursday, February 13, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. Rev. Rafe Allison will officiate. Interment will follow at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the fellowship hall. Mrs. Kluttz was born February 4, 1927 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Ellis Eddie Troutman and Onie Yost Troutman. Sylvia was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. She was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church NALC. She was very active in her church and loved to work in it. She was a Sunday School Teacher for years. Sylvia was a member of the fellowship community and treasurer of the bereavement community for twelve years. She was President of Rimer Rompers and Rimer Circle for years. She worked in the child nutrition program in Cabarrus County Schools for 19 years, and worked 18 years as manager. Sylvia also served as a volunteer for Cabarrus County Special Olympics. She was awarded Mother of the Year three times. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Jerry Kluttz, who she had been married to for nearly 50 years; two sisters, Iris Bratton and Joyce Ann Neal; three brothers, Ray Lee Troutman, Ross A. Troutman and Joe Troutman. Mrs. Kluttz is survived by son, Keith Kluttz; daughter, Starr Kluttz, both of Concord; one niece, Beth Lomax and her daughter Kaitlyn of Concord; one nephew, Douglas Bratton and wife Ann Marie and their two children, Miles and Alexandra Bratton; one granddaughter, Marcy Edgison and husband Scottie; and four wonderful neighbor boys, Dakota, Blaine and Chancy Mercer and Riley Haskins. Memorials may be sent to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church 4500 Rimer Road, Concord, NC 28025 or to Cabarrus County Special Olympics, 7321 Raging Ridge Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Kluttz. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 16, 2020

