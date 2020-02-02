Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Lee Jolly Trexler. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Lee (Jolly) Trexler, 74, of Richfield, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle, North Carolina after battling Frontotemporal Dementia for fourteen years. Sylvia was born May 9, 1945 in Rowan County to Murray T. and Wilda Beacham Jolly. She attended Granite Quarry School, East Rowan High School, and Stanly County Community College. She was employed by Roses Discount Store, Delta Thread Mill, and Kmart. An avid learner, she enjoyed motorcycles, horses, photography, music, and travel. She never knew a stranger, even during her disease, she had a ready smile to share. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Trexler; loving husband, John I Trexler; and brother, Darrell Alan Jolly. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Zina (John) Risley; grandson, Douglas Paris Jr; brother, Murray (Myra) Jolly; niece Rhonda (John) Olinger and two great nieces; brother-in-law, Martin (Nancy) Trexler; and niece Felicia (John) Rossi. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Trexler family. There will be no service. Online condolences may be made at

Sylvia Lee (Jolly) Trexler, 74, of Richfield, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle, North Carolina after battling Frontotemporal Dementia for fourteen years. Sylvia was born May 9, 1945 in Rowan County to Murray T. and Wilda Beacham Jolly. She attended Granite Quarry School, East Rowan High School, and Stanly County Community College. She was employed by Roses Discount Store, Delta Thread Mill, and Kmart. An avid learner, she enjoyed motorcycles, horses, photography, music, and travel. She never knew a stranger, even during her disease, she had a ready smile to share. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Trexler; loving husband, John I Trexler; and brother, Darrell Alan Jolly. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Zina (John) Risley; grandson, Douglas Paris Jr; brother, Murray (Myra) Jolly; niece Rhonda (John) Olinger and two great nieces; brother-in-law, Martin (Nancy) Trexler; and niece Felicia (John) Rossi. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Trexler family. There will be no service. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com . In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in honor of Sylvia Trexler to the Crossroads Connection Community Feeding Site, in care of Richfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Richfield, NC. The family wishes to thank Bethany Woods and Hospice of Stanly County for their excellent care. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close