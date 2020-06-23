I love you and miss you aunt Tam
You were always loving and kind to me my entire life.you made everyone happy when they were around you.i miss you.
Tamara “Tam” Jean Thomas Honeycutt, 78 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Tam was born on July 17, 1941 in Rowan County, daughter of the late Euite “Red” Thomas and Myrtle Clemmer Thomas. Tam attended Dukeville School and was a 1960 graduate of North Rowan High. She married Glenn Honeycutt in December 1960 and began their new life together in East Spencer. Tam and Glenn had 2 sons; Glenn Honeycutt Jr. in 1964 and Kevin Honeycutt in 1968. The Honeycutt family attended Christ Lutheran Church in East Spencer. Later joining Union Lutheran Church in Salisbury. She will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to family and friends. Her home was always open and she made sure you never left hungry. Tam cherished her time growing up in Dukeville and loved sharing those memories. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. In addition to her parents, Tam is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn “Toddy” Edwin Honeycutt Sr.; a granddaughter, Emily Honeycutt.; brothers and sisters, Louise Thomas, Mildred Kimbell, Edith Lassiter Young, Ralph Thomas, Charles Thomas, and George Thomas. Ms. Honeycutt is survived by her sons, Glenn E. Honeycutt, Jr., Kevin T. Honeycutt and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Candace Honeycutt Terry and husband Chad, Phillip Honeycutt, Seth Honeycutt and Connor Honeycutt; a great granddaughter, Carlee Mae Terry; a brother, Horace Thomas and wife Dorothy “Dot”; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Union Lutheran Church from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Heidi Punt. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Honeycutt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.