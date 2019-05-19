Tanja P. Kishev, 91, of Salisbury, passed away at her home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Ms. Kishev was born on Jan. 27, 1928, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Europe, a daughter of Peter and Aspasia Stanoev. She attended High School and Junior College in Sofia, Bulgaria and was a retired medical (laboratory) technologist. Ms. Kishev was married to her husband, Dr. Stephen V. Kishev, who died in 2007, for 55 years. She is survived by two nieces and an uncle in Bulgaria; special friends and caregivers, Lynda A. Pethel and Kelly E. Wolfe; numerous friends in Salisbury, North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. There will be no funeral service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Kishev family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2019