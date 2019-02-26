Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tanner Davis Tutwiler. View Sign

Tanner Davis Tutwiler, 24, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Tanner was born January 23, 1995 in Mecklenburg County, NC to Rick Tutwiler and Julie B. Tutwiler. He graduated from East Rowan High School in 2013 and was a member of Pinnacle Church in Canton, NC. Tanner enjoyed the outdoors tremendously and was always fishing and hunting. He will be remembered as a quiet, kind, young man with a good heart! In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his sister, Amanda Marie Tutwiler; grandmother, Ruth M. Baker, and several aunts, nieces, and nephews. A private memorial service was held on February 25, 2019 in his honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Tutwiler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

