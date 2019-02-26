Tanner Davis Tutwiler, 24, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Tanner was born January 23, 1995 in Mecklenburg County, NC to Rick Tutwiler and Julie B. Tutwiler. He graduated from East Rowan High School in 2013 and was a member of Pinnacle Church in Canton, NC. Tanner enjoyed the outdoors tremendously and was always fishing and hunting. He will be remembered as a quiet, kind, young man with a good heart! In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his sister, Amanda Marie Tutwiler; grandmother, Ruth M. Baker, and several aunts, nieces, and nephews. A private memorial service was held on February 25, 2019 in his honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Tutwiler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2019