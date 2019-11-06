TSgt. Tanya Inez Susong (Ret), 60, of Carpenters Circle, Salisbury, NC, peacefully passed away Friday, November 1, at her residence. She was born September 16, 1959 in Rowan County, to the late Robert Alexander Susong, Sr., and the late Ada A. Partee Susong. Tanya was a 1978 graduate of Salisbury High School and attended Durham College and St. Augustine College. She served in the US Air Force and upon her retirement she was employed by Trim Systems and CVG. Tanya was a member of Cornerstone Church where she served in the Children's Ministry, Bookstore and the Girlfriends Ministry. Services will be held Sunday, November 10, at Cornerstone Church 315 Webb Road, Salisbury, NC. Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:30 PM with memorial service at 2:30 PM. Inurnment will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2:00 PM at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert A. Susong, Jr. Those left to cherish fond memories include two brothers, Donnie M. Susong (Jennifer) of Durham, NC, Rev. C. Eric Susong (Rev. Dr. Amy) of Salisbury; three sisters, Deborah S. Wilson (Jim), Sheila L. Susong both of Salisbury, Rhonda C. Carter (Rev. Anthony) of Taylorsville, NC; special friend, Quintina Cherry of the home; special sisters, Jan Patterson, LaNesa Wiltz both of VA; aunts and uncles, Charles Partee (Mamie), Agnes Partee-Brown (Ralph), James “Bone” Partee (Deborah), Delores Saulters, Virginia S. Pearson, Gwen S. Greaves, George Susong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Susong Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 6, 2019