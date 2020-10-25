1/1
Taylor Elizabeth Honeycutt
1996 - 2020
Taylor Elizabeth Honeycutt, 24, of Kannapolis, left this world all too soon on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Taylor was born on June 11, 1996 in Cabarrus County. She was a class of 2014 graduate of the Rowan County Early College High School. Taylor loved to be creative with make-up and always had a zest for life. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving father, James V. Honeycutt Jr., four sisters, Lena (Daniel) Hubbard, Regina Hixson, Lauren Inostroza, and Carrie Marie Honeycutt, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Taylor was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Elizabeth Pethel Honeycutt. Visitation: A visitation honoring Taylor's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday October 30, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
