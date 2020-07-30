Rev. Ted Maurice Miller passed away on July 28, 2020 at 9:30 am. He was born December 10, 1933 in Rowan County, the son of the late Rev. Coy Ralph and Pauline Miller. He received his education from Rowan County Schools; Lockhart High School, SC; Furman University, Greenville, SC; Southeastern Baptist Seminary, Wake Forest; and Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ. He also received a degree in Clinical Pastoral Education from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem. He served as Youth Pastor for First Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC and First Baptist Church, Dillon, SC. He was licensed to preach by Philippi Baptist Church, Union, SC and ordained a minister by First Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC in 1960. He was the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Martinsville; Trammel/Clinchco Good-Will Mission; Green Valley Baptist Church, Lebanon; and Fairlawn Baptist Church, Radford, all in VA. He was pastor of Twin County Baptist Mission in NJ; Westview Baptist Church, WV and Guilford Baptist Church, Sterling, VA. In North Carolina, he served Needmore Baptist Church, Woodleaf, and Moravian Falls Baptist Church, Moravian Falls. During his ministry he served a number of associational offices and committees and was moderator of Rowan Southern Baptist Association. He was Past Master of Scotch Ireland Lodge in Cleveland and a member of Spencer Masonic Lodge No. 543. His interest in genealogy lead him to write histories of “Martin Threet Family” and “George Miller Family History”. He served as president of Rowan Genealogical Society three terms, and compiled a database of more than 100,000 names. Ted married Varessa Louise Threet on June 4, 1964; she died August 19, 2008. Their family had a puppet ministry and after the children married, Ted and Vee had a clown ministry. He was the clown “Bubbles” and she was “Joy'us”. In January 2009 he married Carolyn Propst Gale; divorced in 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and brothers C.R. and Clarence Everette Miller. He is survived by one daughter, Maurlisa Grace Miller Jones and husband Michael D. of Leesburg, VA; one son, James Bruce Miller and wife April of Salisbury; and one granddaughter, Annessa Grace Jones; brother, Joel Carr Miller and wife June of Union, SC; and sister-in-law Jetanna of Blacksburg, SC; many nieces and nephews; uncles and aunts. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Oakdale Baptist Church, 200 Charles St, Spencer, NC 28159. Service will follow at 11:00 am, conducted by Rev. Richard Gross and Rev. Howard Wagoner. Burial will be at the cemetery at Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the Trading Ford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, or to the donor's own choosing. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
