Ted Thomas
1951 - 2020
Ted Lamar Thomas, 69, of Amherst, Ct, China Grove, NC passed away on Friday, November 6, at his residence. He was born in Cabarrus County on September 27, 1951 to John Black, Jr. and the late Sally Lee Thomas. Ted was educated in the Rowan County Schools and was a 1969 graduate of South Rowan High School; he also graduated from Barber Scotia College. He actively served four years in the US Navy, and then served in the Army Reserve until 1995. Ted was formerly employed by NC Department of Corrections rising to the rank of Superintendent. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and a member of Marable Memorial AME Zion Church. Services will be Thursday, November 12, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 2:00 – 3:00 PM with funeral services at 3:00 PM. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18 at the National Cemetery, Salisbury. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Sabrena D. Thomas of the home; two daughters, Tiffany Thomas (Angel) of Richmond, VA, Yolanda T. Robinson (Michael) of Greensboro, NC; two sons, Dana Thomas of Kannapolis, Ted Thomas, II of Charlotte; six grandchildren; father, John Black, Jr, of Kannapolis; two sisters, Julethia Carthens of Washington, DC, Catherine Black Gamble of Charlotte; two brothers, Robert Lee Thomas of Kannapolis, John Black, III of Kannapolis and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Thomas Family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Sincere Sympathies to the Family, Ted was a GOOD GUY, I worked with him at PCC years ago. Rarely does one meet a person of QUALITY, Ted was one of QUALITY. RIP. A TRUE SOLDIER has GAINED HIS WINGS.
Chris R Sharpe
Coworker
