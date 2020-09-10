1/1
Teddy Dewey Slone, 70, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 28, 1950 in Dickenson County, VA to the late Travis Ray Slone and Ella June Lyle Slone. Mr. Slone and his wife owned and operated Slone's Appliances where he was a technician. He was also a truck driver for a period of time. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and especially loved spoiling his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Slone and Robert Slone; and sisters, Della James and Shelia Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Wanda Broyles Slone; son, Teddy Wayne Slone of Lexington; daughter, Amy Michelle Michel (Kenneth) of Salisbury; brothers, Danny Slone (Isabel) of Thomasville and Jeff Slone of Lexington; sisters, Ella Kay Swing (Marty) of Lexington, Ella Foster (Dale) of Lexington, and Linda Bruff (Eddie) of Fredericksburg, VA; and grandchildren, Brooke Slone, Vadessa Risner, Kina Shay Michel, Teddy Joe Michel, Corelin Slone and Levi Slone. Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Slone family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
