Teddy “Ted” Wayne Deal, 63, of Millbridge, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday October 11, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on December 15, 1955 in Iredell County to Mary Null Deal and the late Frank Osborne Deal. Ted owned and operated Deals Land Surveying for 42 years. He was a graduate of South Rowan High School and graduated from Gaston College with a degree in Engineering. He was a life long member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church, a active member of the Millbridge Ruritan Club,and the Order of the Arrow. Ted was an avid outdoorsman and active in scouting as a Junior Scout Master and a Eagle Scout himself. He loved woodworking and could fix anything. Ted was a Loving Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. In addition to his mother, Ted is survived by his Son, Jeremy Evan Deal and with Klancy Burney Deal and daughter Abigail “Abby” Grace Deal of Millbridge, a daughter, Danielle Lindsay Deal of Salisbury; a brother, Jerry “Bo” Deal and wife Sharon of Mt. Ulla; a half brother, Donald Fink of Salisbury. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Carolina Oncology and Dr. William Brinkley and Doraine Spencer NP. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:45 PM at Thyatira Presbyterian Church (220 White Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147). A Celebration of Life will be held following the visitation at 3:00 PM at the church, conducted by Pastor, Stacey Steck. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbridge Ruritan Club (3060 Millbridge Rd., China Grove, NC 28023). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Deal family. Online condolences may be made at

