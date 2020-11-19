1/1
Terence Cabilin Wallace
1993 - 2020
Terence Cabilin Wallace, age 27 of China Grove, died tragically and unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born October 9, 1993 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Richard Douglas Wallace and Glyn Cabilin Wallace. He was a graduate of Carson High School where he played the trumpet in the band and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College where he was working on his degree in the cyber security field. Terence was just an amazing guy! Period. He had so many talents and positive attributes. He worked hard and excelled in his career with Discount Tire, where he began working in the shop, worked hard and made a difference, could fix anything and was promoted to assistant manager. Terence loved hanging out with his friends. He was a “great” friend to everyone; the parents of his friends also loved him making him a part of their families as well. He was just one of those who people you were attracted to because of his kind, generous and compassionate heart. He was always there to help, sometimes even before being asked. He was a jokester and loved to make everyone laugh. Terence loved “gaming” and was a computer whiz, which really enhanced his gaming skills. He played online and even made friends in the gaming world. He loved his family and loved the special lunches he shared with his Mom. She was one of his best friends. His loss will leave a tremendous void, not only with his family but also with all of his friends, coworkers and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his loving parents are his brother, Brad Wallace and wife, Kathryn and sister, Natalie Pegram and husband, Brandon and their children, William and Cadence. He also leaves behind many extended family members and close friends along with his dogs, Xena and Skye. Arrangements: Celebration of Life Visitation for Terence will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Friendship Baptist Church, 100 Porter Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Funeral Service celebrating his life will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at Friendship Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jason Pierce. Committal Service will follow at 3:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: The family has requested you kindly remember Terence with memorials in his honor to Saving Grace K9's, 760 Sink Farm Road, Lexington, NC 27295 or savinggracek9s.com. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Wallace.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
NOV
21
Committal
03:00 PM
West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
