Teresa Dawn Owens Doby, 53, of Spencer passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home. Born June 17, 1965 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of Linda Sue Owens Oakes of Salisbury and the late Charles “Butch” Owens Jr. She graduated from Salisbury High School, Class of 1983 and was employed for Food Lion for 31 years before retiring. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Cooleemee. Teresa was a volunteer for the Children's Miracle Network. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Lucille Owens and Ruby Ritchie. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David B. Doby Sr., whom she married Oct. 31, 1992; sons, Jason, David Jr. and Samuel Doby of the home; sister, Sherry Morris of Salisbury; granddaughter, Peyten Hurley of Martinsville, Va.; and niece, Lauren Morris of Salisbury. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home and at other times will be at the home of her mother, Sue Oakes, 1640 W. Colonial Dr., Salisbury. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Palmer officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Children's Miracle Network at Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Doby family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019