Teresa Diana Frank, 54, of Salisbury, passed away Mon., August 10, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. She was born April 25, 1966 to Frances Mcelrath Morgan and the late Perry Kenneth Morgan. Teresa worked as a MRI Technician until her retirement from Atrium Health. In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her grandfather, Loyd Donald Mcelrath, grandmother, Irene Elizabeth Lamb Mcelrath, grandmother, Lillie Trexler Morgan, and her grandfather, James Car Morgan. Teresa is survived by her Son, Paul Briceson Frank; Fiance, Steve Ludwick, two brothers, Ricky Kenneth Morgan, Mickey Lee Morgan; and her granddaughter, Lola Anita Frank. She is also survived by her nephew Travis and his wife Krista and their daughter Raegan Morgan. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, conducted by Pastor Mike Motley. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Frank family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.