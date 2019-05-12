Teresa Lynn Garmon Hess, 53, of Rockwell passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born June 8, 1965 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Jeff and Kay Garmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Hess on July 6, 2013. Teresa worked at Jack's Grocery on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury for many years. She had a bubbly personality, loved her customers and had a loving heart. She graduated A.L. Brown High School. Teresa loved her Rottweiler, Gretchen so much. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis. Her family will receive friends prior from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Teresa is survived by her son, Justin Hess (Jessica), grandchildren, Bradley, Bailee, Brooklyn, sister, Karen Luzzi (Anthony) and brother, Gerald Garmon (Annette). Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2019