Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401

Teresa Lynne Moore, age 58 of Salisbury passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 21 st after a courageous and hard fought battle against a vicious enemy, Multiple Myeloma. Her Dad, Bobby Keith Moore in October of this past year, preceded her in death. A native of Haywood County, she was a graduate of Pisgah High School in Canton, she later earned a Bachelor's degree in Food, Lodging and Tourism Management from the University of Tennessee in 1983. Beginning her career as a manager in the hospitality industry, Teresa later owned and managed her own coffee and beverage company in Florida. At her passing, she was employed as a business analyst in the banking industry. Teresa was devoted to her family and friends. She was a rabid Tennessee Volunteer, Rocky Top Forever football fan! Teresa also enjoyed motorcycling as a member of the Motor Maids Women's Motorcycle Club. A “fledgling” writer, Teresa loved literature, poetry and the cinema. She loved her animals, her little cabin in the woods and ALL THINGS ORANGE! She will be dearly missed! Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Unav Sanders Moore; brothers, Phillip Moore (Kelley), Johnny Moore (Betty); sister, Patricia (Patty) Moore, as well as her uncle, John L. Moore of Franklin. Also surviving her are her nieces and nephews, Susan Partridge (Josh), Amanda Curtis (Brian), Matthew Moore (Kim) and Zachary Moore (Jeannie) and nine great nieces and nephews. Visitation for Teresa will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00-1:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to International Multiple Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607. Online condolences may be left for the family at

