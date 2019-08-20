Minister Terrence Bambery, 50, passed unexpectedly at his Charlotte residence on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Terrence was born July 13, 1969 in Newark, N.J. He was educated in the Newark, Summit and Hackettstown school systems and studied at Vincennes University, Vincennes, Indiana, Warren CCC and ITC's satellite campus in Charlotte. He was an avid communicator, gregarious by nature, who loved people. He loved the lord and his family. He lived his faith mandate as a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte and founder and president of Christian Men's Alliance, an interdenominational Christian service ministry. Their menu of services included providing a monthly meal to the Charlotte Salvation Army's Women's and Children's Shelter, building ramps for elderly and disabled persons, organizing community Health Fairs, workships and men's weekend retreats. His final endeavor was organizing a 5K walk/run to raise awareness in the African American male community of the importance of wellness on Nov. 2, 2019. He leaves precious memories to his mother, Dr. Ethel Bamberg-Revis; wife, Ginger Bamberg; three children, Brandon, Brianna and Brooke Bamberg; cousins; and friends. Service & Visitation: Visitation is 10 a.m. and service 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte with Dr. Clifford Jones, senior minister, and Rev. J.R. Covington Jr., eulogist. You may visit with the family at 8206 Deodora Cedar Lane, Charlotte, before and following the service. Dr. Revis will receive family and friends at 1685 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 22. Alexander Funeral Home, Charlotte, is serving the Bamberg family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2019