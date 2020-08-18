1/1
Terri Edwards
Terri Emerline Poole Edwards, 57 of Woodleaf, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Terri was born August 5, 1963 to Doris and Emory Poole. She attended Mergenthaler Vocational Tech. High School. She lived out her days peacefully in the country and stood strong in her faith. Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Emory Poole and her twin sister, Tammy Hartman. She is survived by the love of her life, John Grimes of Woodleaf, her daughter, Jessica (Justin) Heaps and six beautiful grandchildren, Carlee, Carter, Axel, Alyssa, Hayley and Harlow, all of Salisbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
