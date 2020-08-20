Terri Roxanne Quick Balgord, 62 of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away August 14, 2020, unexpectedly. Born March 13, 1958 in Salisbury to Shirley Eller Moore and the late Boyd Quick, Jr., along with step-father, Charles Cleveland Moore Jr. In addition to her father, Terri was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Balgord and her brother, Lance Quick, step-brother, Douglas Moore, step-sister, Rhonda Moore Kluttz. Besides her mother, she is also survived by daughters, Samantha Everhart and Heather Everhart of the home; and Christie Fowler, Kimberly Reden and son D.J. Reden all of Asheville; sisters; Karen Quick of Asheville and Brooke Weatherman of Salisbury; brothers, Dale Quick of Salisbury and Shannon Quick of China Grove; step-sister, Linda Moore Kluttz; grandchildren, Dylan Furr, Layluh Everhart, and Nevaeh Everhart; many neices and nephews. Terri was self-employed, she studied Engineering at UNC Charlotte and Engineering Design and Drafting at Rowan Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville, GA on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.



