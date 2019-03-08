Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Belk. View Sign

Our father, Terry Belk, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family and an abundance of pure love. He fought a three year battle with Felty's Syndrome and won graciously when he closed his eyes and opened them in front of Jesus. He was a simple man with a love for animals and gardening. In his free time before his retirement you could always find him in his garden, barefooted with a smile. After his retirement from Phillip Morris, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of buying a farm. He filled his barn full of Nubian goats, three beautiful heifers and most recently Royal Palm turkeys. He was especially proud of his yearly garden and loved to share his fresh produce with others. Raising and growing his own food to feed his family brought unbridled joy. Born on Nov. 2, 1954, he is survived by his loving parents, Reece “Pete” and Lenora Belk of Kannapolis; his daughters, Dana Belk of the home and Carrie and Ryan Brotherton of China Grove; his brother, Ricky Belk of Lexington; and his grandchildren, Patrick Belk (Kristen) of Concord, Leah Canterbury of Ohio and Tay and Evan Brotherton of China Grove; his niece, Charlie Belk of France; and his best friend, Sylvia Shephard. Service & Visitation: A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Leigh officiating. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FFA (Future Farmers of America) at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson St, China Grove, NC 28023. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their loving care to Terry and family. Thank you to everyone for their support, calls, prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. “And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said ‘I need a caretaker' so God made a farmer.” Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

Our father, Terry Belk, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family and an abundance of pure love. He fought a three year battle with Felty's Syndrome and won graciously when he closed his eyes and opened them in front of Jesus. He was a simple man with a love for animals and gardening. In his free time before his retirement you could always find him in his garden, barefooted with a smile. After his retirement from Phillip Morris, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of buying a farm. He filled his barn full of Nubian goats, three beautiful heifers and most recently Royal Palm turkeys. He was especially proud of his yearly garden and loved to share his fresh produce with others. Raising and growing his own food to feed his family brought unbridled joy. Born on Nov. 2, 1954, he is survived by his loving parents, Reece “Pete” and Lenora Belk of Kannapolis; his daughters, Dana Belk of the home and Carrie and Ryan Brotherton of China Grove; his brother, Ricky Belk of Lexington; and his grandchildren, Patrick Belk (Kristen) of Concord, Leah Canterbury of Ohio and Tay and Evan Brotherton of China Grove; his niece, Charlie Belk of France; and his best friend, Sylvia Shephard. Service & Visitation: A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Leigh officiating. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FFA (Future Farmers of America) at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson St, China Grove, NC 28023. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their loving care to Terry and family. Thank you to everyone for their support, calls, prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. “And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said ‘I need a caretaker' so God made a farmer.” Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close