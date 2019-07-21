Terry Dale Kluttz, 70, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. There are no formal services planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Terry was born in Rowan county to the late Jack and Virginia Kluttz. Terry retired from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed working his part-time lawn care business. He is survived by Frances his loving wife of 35 years; daughter, Teresa Murray; brother, Gary (Doris) and sister Denise (Lynn) both from Rockwell NC. He had many nieces and nephews. Terry was a devoted husband and father, above all else Terry enjoyed spending time with his family. They enjoyed the beach and countless trips to the outer banks fishing. He will be greatly missed by so many.

