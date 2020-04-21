Mrs. Terry Fish Diffenderfer, age 74 of China Grove, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a courageous battle. Terry was born August 10, 1946 in Cabarrus County and was the daughter of the late Buford and Beatrice Lineberger Fish of Landis. Terry graduated from South Rowan High School and then received her BS in Home Economics from UNC-Greensboro. Terry spent her career teaching Home Economics spending her first year in Union County and then returning to the area to spend the next 29 years teaching at West Rowan High School in Cleveland. Terry loved to play bridge and was a member of two different bridge clubs. She enjoyed gardening prior to becoming ill and loved genealogy. But mostly, she loved spending all her time with the love of her life, her husband Jim. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 50 years, Jim. Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Reformed Church in Landis, officiated by Rev. David Franks. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Terry with memorials in her honor to First Reformed Church, 210 N. Central Avenue, Landis, NC 28088. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Diffenderfer.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2020