Terry Glenn Christy, 50, of Shallotte, formerly of Kannapolis died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with his family by his side. Terry was born September 12, 1969 in Concord, North Carolina, son of the late Ned Christy and Mary Elizabeth Gulledge Christy. He grew up in Kannapolis but moved to Shallotte in August 2018 to be with his sister following his cancer diagnosis. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Terry was loving, kind, and giving. He would help anyone in need and give them the shirt off his back. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Terry Glenn Christy, Jr. and wife Nicole of Gold Hill, Tiffany Kimball of Kannapolis, and Jessica Christy of Kannapolis; sisters, Sherry Jones of Salisbury and Shelia Burris and fiancé Chris Bennett of Shallotte; nephew, Timothy Burris; and nieces, Kimberly Jones, Melissa Jones, and Cheyenne Jones; and seven grandchildren. Service: Due to the current health situation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials: Memorial condolences may be made at

