Terry Huskin Misenheimer, 69, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Terry was born July 24, 1950, in Rowan County to the late W.W. Misenheimer and Virginia Teague Pickler. He was a 1969 graduate of East Rowan High School. Terry worked as an Explosives Engineer for most of his life; he enjoyed his job, no matter where he worked whether blasting pipelines in West Virginia, tunneling under a lake in India, or working a mile underground in the Midwest. Terry also loved riding his motorcycle, shooting his guns and even worked for a while as a correctional officer with the Texas department of prison's shooting range expert. Most of all he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and spending time with them camping and fishing. He had a zest for life, believing that nothing was impossible and would never back down from something he believed in. Terry had a big heart for those he cared about and was never short of wise cracks. Terry was preceded in death by his parents. Terry is survived by his wife, Kim Misenheimer of Albemarle, whom he married July 15, 1995; son, Del (Renee) Misenheimer of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Marshall of Woodleaf, and Carrie (Paul) Bardinas of Salisbury; two step-children, Gabe (Jess) Semonis of Austin, Tex., and Stori Semonis of Louisville, Ky.; three sisters, Melva (Hurley) Kimmer of Gold Hill, Sue Carter of Salisbury, and Billie (Dean) Beaver of Rockwell; brother, Berry (Cindy) Isenhour of Salisbury; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit crowd size, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Misenheimer family. Online condolences may be made at

