Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Ray Beaver. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Terry Ray Beaver, age 60 of China Grove passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born July 16, 1959 in Cabarrus County to the late Kyle Ray Beaver and Mary Sue Benton. His brother, David also preceded him in death. He attended South Rowan High School and was a lifelong member of Rogers Park Reformed Church. Terry proudly served his country in the US Army – Infantry Division. After his service, he spent his career as a welder. Terry was the most kind, loving and compassionate man who loved and served as caregiver extraordinaire for his entire family and was very protective of them from a very early age. He had a great love for the beach, riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar and loved his music. However, most of all spending time with his precious grandchildren was so important to him. Terry loved gathering for family meals and spending time with his family, as they were his world. He was very proud of being a North Carolina native. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Julie Walker Beaver and his daughters, Jessica Adams (Jason) and Megan Rowland (Andrew). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mitchell Adams, Timothy Rowland and Aiden Rowland. Also surviving him are his sisters, Fonda Meredith, Christie Harris (Mark), Jenny Atkinson and Melissa Wright, his brothers, Lloyd Rigdon (Hazel) and Timmy Rigdon and his step- mother, Clara Beaver. A Celebration of Life Service for Terry will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rogers Park Reformed Church. Kindly remember Terry with memorials in his honor for the wonderful care he received during his illness to NOVANT Health Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mr. Terry Ray Beaver, age 60 of China Grove passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born July 16, 1959 in Cabarrus County to the late Kyle Ray Beaver and Mary Sue Benton. His brother, David also preceded him in death. He attended South Rowan High School and was a lifelong member of Rogers Park Reformed Church. Terry proudly served his country in the US Army – Infantry Division. After his service, he spent his career as a welder. Terry was the most kind, loving and compassionate man who loved and served as caregiver extraordinaire for his entire family and was very protective of them from a very early age. He had a great love for the beach, riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar and loved his music. However, most of all spending time with his precious grandchildren was so important to him. Terry loved gathering for family meals and spending time with his family, as they were his world. He was very proud of being a North Carolina native. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Julie Walker Beaver and his daughters, Jessica Adams (Jason) and Megan Rowland (Andrew). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mitchell Adams, Timothy Rowland and Aiden Rowland. Also surviving him are his sisters, Fonda Meredith, Christie Harris (Mark), Jenny Atkinson and Melissa Wright, his brothers, Lloyd Rigdon (Hazel) and Timmy Rigdon and his step- mother, Clara Beaver. A Celebration of Life Service for Terry will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rogers Park Reformed Church. Kindly remember Terry with memorials in his honor for the wonderful care he received during his illness to NOVANT Health Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefuneralsandcremationslandis.com . Advantage Funerals and Cremations – Landis is serving the family of Mr. Beaver. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close