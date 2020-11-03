Mrs. Terry Renee McDaniel Fisher, 70, of Kannapolis passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, with her husband and children by her side at Tucker Hospice House. Terry was born September 4, 1950, in Rowan Co., a daughter of the late A.L. and Janet Adams McDaniel. A life-long area resident, Terry was a member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church and a former teacher at Kannapolis City Schools for more than 20 years, where she earned the honor of Kannapolis City Schools Teacher of the Year. Terry's lifelong passion was in service to others; her family, her friends, her colleagues, and the many students she taught over the years. She had a servant's heart. She was compelled to guide, help, and lead in so many wonderful ways. Into that service, she returns, called home by our graceful God whose divine plan required her presence in heaven. As we process this loss, it is so heartwarming to hear our family and friends describe her with words like selfless, incredible, fantastic, loving, perseverant, strong, and more. She was all of those things. Their comforting memories are of a woman who gave so much of herself to others and whose light will shine through those she loved for a long, long time. She will truly be missed and she will always be loved. Terry is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael L. Fisher, Sr. and her daughter, Deacon Liz Fisher; both of the family home as well as her 2 sons; Michael L. Fisher, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Buffalo, NY, and Adam Fisher (Heather) of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren Lily, Charlotte, Jacob, Corbin, Tristan (Aiden) and Shelbi, her great-grandchildren, Lochlan and Beckett, her 2 sisters; Rev. Susan Bame and Leigh Glass (John), both of Kannapolis, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Service: A Memorial service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church with Pastor John Futterer officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 101 Vance Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.